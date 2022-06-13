Two Stanley Cup Finals Players the Penguins Should Target This Off-Season

As the Stanley Cup Finals begin, the Pittsburgh Penguins are on the outside looking in again. The Tampa Bay Lightning look to achieve the impossible in the salary cap era and three-peat as Stanley Cup champions. Meanwhile, the Colorado Avalanche have finally gotten over the hump of the second round and are primed to dethrone the league's supreme team. With the firepower and depth these teams showcase, it's clear that the two best teams in the league are facing off in these finals. It's also clear how far away the Penguins are from being back in that same tier. To help get back there, the Penguins would be wise to go after one player in particular from each of these teams.

Valeri Nischuskin - Colorado Avalanche

The Colorado Avalanche are an offensive juggernaut, with each player capable of pitching in on the scoring efforts on any night. It's easy to focus on their superstar talent, but the Penguins should be focusing on one of their pending unrestricted free agents: Valeri Nischuskin.

The Russian-born winger was a first-round pick of the Dallas Stars and showed a natural scoring touch from the beginning. He struggled with consistency and ended up playing two seasons in the KHL, polishing his two-way game. Since his return, he has become a bonafide middle of the lineup forward, highlighted by a career year in 2021-2022. At age 27, he netted 25 goals and added 27 assists for 52 points in the regular season and an additional five goals and nine points in the playoffs.

He'll be looking for a big payday in free agency and might prove to be too pricey for Pittsburgh. Predictions have ranged from $4 to $6 million per year from various sources. If Nischuskin holds firm on the higher end of that range, he won't be wearing the black and gold in 2022-2023. If the Penguins can acquire him on the lower end, however, they need to make every effort possible to make that happen this summer. Imagine him with the Russian bear, Evgeni Malkin, on the Penguins' second line. Nischuskin would add another scoring threat, along with being a big-bodied and reliable player, all things the Penguins desperately need.

Nicholas Paul - Tampa Bay Lightning

Nicholas Paul was one of a few key additions to the Tampa Bay Lightning at this year's trade deadline. Acquired for Mathieu Joseph and a fourth-round draft pick, the Lightning gave up a solid young player to acquire Paul. He plays a stout two-way game, emerging as a defensively responsible and physical player with the Ottawa Senators. This season he added an offensive touch and elevated his game to a new level. Like Nischuskin, Paul also produced a career-high in every offensive category, scoring 16 goals and 16 assists for 32 points. He's added to that performance with 7 points through the first three playoff rounds, playing in between Corey Perry and Game 7 hero Ross Colton.

Paul would bring a much needed bottom-six center to the Pittsburgh Penguins. With the declining play of Jeff Carter and uncertainty surrounding Teddy Blueger's ability to occupy the 3rd line center role, Nicholas Paul would immediately stabilize the third line. Paul is also an instant upgrade to the Penguins' penalty kill, which looked awful at points throughout the season.

What will it cost to acquire Paul? That's the biggest question. He could be on the generous end of the free agency overhype train. However, if he is looking for $2.5 to $3.5 million per season, the Penguins need to pounce on acquiring his services. He is the type of player needed to improve the Penguins' bottom six, and the organization needs to sign him in free agency.

The Penguins need to carefully add to their roster this off-season if they want one more run at the Stanley Cup. General manager Ron Hextall is committed to keeping first round draft picks and needs to prioritize short term contracts with younger players to maximize the Crosby-Malkin era's chances of winning. Adding players like Valeri Nischuskin or Nicholas Paul is an excellent start to doing just that.

