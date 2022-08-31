Former Stanley Cup Champion Does't Think Younger Stars can Lead Penguins to 'Promised Land'

Tyler Kennedy has seen the mountain top but doesn't think Jake Guentzel or Bryan Rust can be the next leaders of the Pittsburgh Penguins.

For the past decade and a half, the Pittsburgh Penguins have been led by their core of Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, and Kris Letang.

All three Penguins veterans are now over the age of 35 and it’s almost time for the franchise to look toward the future.

Who are the players next in line to lead the team to glory? Well, if you ask a former player, it’s not who you would think.

According to 2009 Stanley Cup Champion Tyler Kennedy, current Penguins like Jake Guentzel and Bryan Rust aren’t the guys that can carry the squad.

“I’m not sure if Guentzel and Rust are the next guys up that can lead the Penguins into the Promised Land,” Kennedy said in a Twitter video.

Kennedy’s video was primarily focused on answering the big question surrounding the Penguins all summer: is keeping the core together the right move?

For now, in Kennedy’s eyes, it is the right move.

For the near future the re-singings make a lot of sense; Malkin is going to be motivated and Letang can still eat up minutes and produce.

It's the Penguins' future that worries Kennedy.

The Penguins are already known for not having a great prospect pool, but Kennedy doesn’t have the highest hopes for the players in their prime.

Guentzel will soon be due for a new contract and Rust just re-signed for six more years.

In the short term, Guentzel has a chance to be a 50 goal or even 100 point player and Rust will be right by his side.

But what about beyond the short term?

It’s likely that the post Crosby/Malkin/Letang era will be led by Guentzel and Rust and those won't be easy shoes to fill.

The Penguins will be competitive with high scorers like Guentzel and Rust, but will they be good enough to lead the team to another Cup?

