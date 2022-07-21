Skip to main content

Is Age But A Number for the Penguins?

The Pittsburgh Penguins sit atop the league in average age heading into next season.

Size and transition on the back end. Those traits are what Pittsburgh Penguins' general manager Ron Hextall cited as his motivation for reinventing the team's blue line over the past week. One word that he didn't mention, however, was age.

According to CapFriendly.com, the Penguins currently have the oldest projected roster in the NHL at 30.0 years, beating out the Washington Capitals (29.7), the longtime leader in that category.

The Penguins did add two younger players in Ryan Poehling and Ty Smith. However, the additions of Jan Rutta and Jeff Petry, as well as bringing back Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang, have grown the average age higher than it has been in over 50 years. Will their age play a factor in the Penguin's success this season? Could it keep them from winning the sixth Stanley Cup in franchise history?

According to Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic, forward Matthew Tkachuk will be traded by the Flames. The Flames filed for team-elected salary arbitration, practically guaranteeing that Tkachuk will not play for them next season.

While the odds that Tkachuk lands with the Penguins are low, the crew at the Tip of the Ice-Burgh Podcast put together hypothetical trade packages for the Penguins to send the Flames for Gaudreau.

What would you give up for the 24-year-old winger? 

