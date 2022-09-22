Skip to main content

Best and Worst of the Penguins Offseason

What were the highlights and lowlights for Pittsburgh Penguins general manager Ron Hextall's offseason?

Year three of the Ron Hextall and Brian Burke era with the Pittsburgh Penguins is the first that they have made a significant mark on the organization. The Penguins front office duo were much more active this summer than in their first with the organization, leaving plenty of room for judgment.

The length of the contracts given out by the Penguins this summer was vastly different from 2021. Six-year contracts were given to Kris Letang, Bryan Rust, and Rickard Rakell, while Evgeni Malkin signed a four-year extension on the eve of free agency. Hextall previously had only signed one contract for more than two seasons, Brock McGinn. 

The term in those agreements allowed for the average salary cap hit to decrease, but locking in older players for that many years could pose a problem in the future.

In some instances, like with Letang and Rust, it is worth the risk considering the success both have found in Pittsburgh, including career high's in points for both players in 2021-22. However, a longer-term deal based on a small sample size, such as Rakell, could be risky, considering he has only played 19 games in a Penguins uniform.

Others look to the re-signing of Kasperi Kapanen as the worst deal of the off-season. Kapanen was a restricted free agent coming off the most disappointing season of his career, 32 points (11-21) in 79 games. Hextall signed Kapanen back for two more seasons at the same price out of hope that the 26-year-old forward will return to form in 2022-23.

The summer of 2022 provided small changes to the Penguins roster, but the main pieces are returning for another shot at the Stanley Cup. With training camp underway and the offseason in the past, it's time to see how Hextall's work pays off.

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Penguins for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns and so much more!

Sidney Crosby Was 'Sweating' During Penguins Negotiations with Kris Letang, Evgeni Malkin

Winning Stands Over Big Three Retirement for Penguins Sidney Crosby

Three Under-The-Radar Penguins Prospects

Valtteri Puustinen Built to Impress This Season With Penguins

FcybsSCXEAApbdT
Podcasts

Best and Worst of the Penguins Offseason

By Nicholas Brlansky and Nick Horwat
USATSI_17822801_168388612_lowres
Pens Talk

Battle Between Ty Smith and PO Joseph a Win/Win for Penguins

By Nick Horwat
USATSI_17903309_168388034_lowres
Pens Talk

Doubting Evgeni Malkin is a Dangerous Game

By Cody Flavell
IMG_7902
News

Penguins Release Training Camp Schedule

By Jacob Punturi
USATSI_16843793_168388612_lowres (1)
Pens Talk

Penguins Prospect Nathan Legare Grinds His Way Back into Pipeline

By Nick Horwat
USATSI_18079130_168388612_lowres
News

Penguins Captain Sidney Crosby Will Evaluate Career After Current Contract

By Nick Horwat
USATSI_18091173_168388034_lowres
Pens Talk

Five Position Battles to Watch at Penguins Training Camp

By Nicholas Brlansky
USATSI_17296042_168388612_lowres
News

Penguins Kris Letang and Jake Guentzel Named Top 40 Players in NHL

By Nick Horwat
cut
Pens Talk

Sidney Crosby Was 'Sweating' During Penguins Negotiations With Kris Letang, Evgeni Malkin

By Nick Horwat