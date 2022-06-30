Skip to main content

Burke, Bjorkqvist, and Other Bits of Penguins News

The NHL off-season rolls on with smaller pieces of Pittsburgh Penguins news coming out this week.

The Pittsburgh Penguins are heavily entrenched in contract negotiations with their star players, Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang. New information from The Athletic's Josh Yohe suggests that the Penguin's Russian center may be "unlikely" to return this summer. 

Also, Penguins President of Hockey Ops Brian Burke made an appearance on the Jeff Marek Show, updating the situation between the Penguins and their franchise cornerstone free agents. Burke reiterated the Penguin's desire to bring the stars back and informed Marek that their contracts are the current focus for the Penguins.

Penguins Release 2022 Preseason Schedule

Penguins Front Office Will Take Emotion Out of Contract Talks

When is the Deadline for Penguins Star Free Agents?

Bjorkqvist's Departure Creates opportunity for Penguins Prospects

Penguins Assistant named A Finalist for Boston Bruins Job

Tags
terms:
PenguinsEvgeni MalkinKasper BjorkqvistPittsburgh PenguinsKris Letang

