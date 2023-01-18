Danton Heinen's Time Is Up with Penguins

Have we seen the last of Danton Heinen with the Pittsburgh Penguins?

When Danton Heinen re-signed last summer, most believed he returned to the Pittsburgh Penguins on a bargain deal. Following an 18-goal season and signing for $1 Million would seem like a bargain for any team in the NHL.

Unfortunately, the Penguins haven't anywhere near seen the same level of production that Heinen provided last season.

Heinen began the season red-hot, scoring six points (3G - 3A) in the team's opening five games. He connected well with Jeff Carter and Kasperi Kapanen, and the Penguins were winning. Since then, Heinen hasn't scored a goal and has found himself in the press box for a handful of games.

The most recent healthy scratch on Monday was in favor of rookie center Jonathan Gruden, who made his NHL debut against the Anaheim Ducks, Heinen's former team.

Even when he's been in the lineup, Heinen has only averaged 8:28 of ice time per game since the beginning of December.

Heinen has been in Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan's doghouse more than once during his tenure with the organization. Sullivan's defensively responsible approach has not meshed with Heinen's abilities and has often shortened the leash for the 27-year-old winger.

Is this the end of the road for Heinen with the Penguins? If so, what could happen to free up his lineup spot?

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Penguins for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns and so much more!

Grading Ron Hextall After 100 Wins as Penguins GM

Penguins Get Morale Boost From Kris Letang's Return

Penguins Close to Getting Multiple Injured Players Back

Kris Letang Returns to Penguins Practice, Moved to IR

Positive Vibes Surround Penguins The Penguins On Monday