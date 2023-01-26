Figuring Out the Penguins Fourth Line

The Pittsburgh Penguins have found some answers for their fourth line?

The Pittsburgh Penguins have had a bottom-six issue for the majority of this season. Fortunately, they saw some progress in Tuesday's 7-6 win over the Florida Panthers.

The Penguins fourth line scored two goals in that game and totaled seven combined points. That performance showed that the Penguins could be figuring out who best serves them on their bottom forward line.

Danton Heinen remains on unstable ground with the Penguins despite scoring his first goal in 34 games on Tuesday. At his best, Heinen brings more of a scoring touch than most of the bottom six, but he hasn't found his footing this season after returning on a $1 million contract.

With Josh Archibald's return from injury getting closer, Heinen may become a healthy scratch again in the next few games. Archibald brings a more well rounded game to the ice, endearing himself to the coaching staff and front office.

Drew O'Connor has shown the ability to bring speed and has become a more difficult player to play against. A style that the Penguins have been missing on their fourth line.

O'Connor's speed and puck retrieval skills may have earned him an extended look at the NHL level, but the one thing standing in his way of a permanent lineup spot is his lack of consistency.

The question remains whether or not Ryan Poehling should be their fourth-line center instead of Teddy Blueger. Blueger is currently the Penguins third line center but will likely be supplanted by Jeff Carter or potentially a Penguins trade piece.

The Penguins fourth line is far from set, but Tuesday's game showed which direction it could be heading.

