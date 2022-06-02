Free Agents That Penguins Must Sign, Maybe Sign, or Move On From

Which upcoming Pittsburgh Penguins free agents should stay and which should go?

The Pittsburgh Penguins have plenty of work to do this offseason. That includes figuring out which of the eight remaining free agents to bring back before looking outside the organization.

Do restricted free agents Kasperi Kapanen and Danton Heinen get qualified? What does that mean for players like Rickard Rakell and Evan Rodrigues? What should the Penguins do about their franchise free agents Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang?

Listen to Tip of the Ice-Burgh Podcast on YouTube, iTunes, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts.

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Penguins for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns and so much more!

Penguins Could Swing Big With Filip Forsberg

Five Players Penguins Should Consider Trading

Penguins Youth Movement Features Four Names

Penguins Need Revamped Second Line

More Details Released on Bryan Rust's Contract

Penguins Re-Sign Taylor Fedun