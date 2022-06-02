Skip to main content

Free Agents That Penguins Must Sign, Maybe Sign, or Move On From

Which upcoming Pittsburgh Penguins free agents should stay and which should go?

The Pittsburgh Penguins have plenty of work to do this offseason. That includes figuring out which of the eight remaining free agents to bring back before looking outside the organization. 

Do restricted free agents Kasperi Kapanen and Danton Heinen get qualified? What does that mean for players like Rickard Rakell and Evan Rodrigues? What should the Penguins do about their franchise free agents Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang?

