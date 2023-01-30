Goaltending Trade Targets for the Penguins

Which goaltenders around the league fit the Pittsburgh Penguins needs?

Pittsburgh Penguins general manager Ron Hextall is not in an enviable position. Already cap strapped, Hextall may find himself adding to an extensive list of trade needs before the NHL Trade Deadline.

The Penguins are again uncertain about their goaltending situation heading into the back half of the season. Tristan Jarry has performed well when he has been healthy but is currently missing time due to injury for the third time in the past calendar year.

Casey DeSmith has struggled to maintain the level of play he showed late last season in relief of Jarry through the final two weeks of the regular season.

With uncertainty surrounding the most important position on the ice for the third straight season, Hextall may have to slide a potential trade for a goaltender to the top of his priority list. But with the trade market already moving at a snail's pace, there are not many options for relief.

One of the names circulating the league is Arizona Coyotes starter Karel Vejmelka. In his second season, Vejmelka has proven to be a serviceable NHL talent, collecting a 13-17-4 record and having 3.54 goals saved above expected on the season.

With the Coyotes in a rebuild, Vejmelka stands as one of their more valuable trade chips.

Which other names could be on the Penguins goaltender wishlist? Nick Brlansky and Nick Horwat discussed that on the latest edition of the Tip of the Ice-Burgh Podcast.

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Penguins for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns and so much more!

Penguins' Core Not at Fault for Team Struggles

Jeff Carter Needs Scratched from Penguins Lineup

Ron Hextall's Patience Is Penguins Biggest Issue

Identifying what the Penguins Need to Change

Sidney Crosby Wants Better Execution from Penguins