Jason Zucker's Revenge Tour, Penguins Roster Construction, and Training Camp Previews

Jason Zucker has had a rough few years since joining the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2020. Injuries have forced him to only play in 57 percent of the Penguins games the past two seasons. Even when he's been in the lineup, Zucker has struggled to produce, scoring 47 points (23-24) in 94 games with the Penguins.

Some people, like Danny Shirey of DK Pittsburgh Sports, still believe that Zucker could be an x-factor for the Penguins next season. Zucker currently projects to begin the season on the second line alongside center Evgeni Malkin. While the two haven't built the best chemistry, Zucker's aggressive play away from the puck promotes the opportunity for turnovers leading to offensive chances for Malkin.

The primary question with Zucker will always be whether or not he can remain healthy, but he still possesses all the tools to be a playmaker at the NHL level.

According to Shirey, one player to keep an eye on at Penguins training camp will be newly acquired defenseman, Ty Smith. Smith was acquired via trade this off-season from the New Jersey Devils in exchange for John Marino. The 22-year-old blueliner is looking for a reset after a rough sophomore season with the Devils, where he fell to the third defense pairing.

With the Penguins rebuilding their defense core and having nine NHL-caliber defensemen on the roster, it will be interesting to see which players earn the final spots on the Penguins back end.

Danny Shirey joined "Penguins Lunch" to discuss all this and more! Tune In!

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Penguins for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns and so much more!

Six Penguins with the Most to Prove this Season

CM Punk Slams Penguins in AEW Rant

Mike Sullivan Signs Three-Year Contract Extension with the Penguins

Penguins Gambling on Top Defense Pairing

Penguins Returning to Pittsburgh Ahead of Training Camp