Kapanen's Contract, Penguins Blue Line Battles, Guentzel's Ceiling and More!

The Tribune Review's Seth Rorabaugh joined 'Penguins Lunch' to discuss the latest Pittsburgh Penguins News

With the calendar flipping to August, the Pittsburgh Penguins' off-season has slowed considerably. What many describe as the "dog days of summer" gives us time to take in all of the moves and changes the organization has made over the past couple of weeks to see where things stand with two months until training camp.

The latest news out of the Penguins front office is the re-signing of forward Kasperi Kapanen. General manager Ron Hextall avoided arbitration with Kapanen by signing him to a two-year extension worth $3.2 million per season. The average annual value on the deal surprised many who believed Kapanen would have to take a pay cut after having the most disappointing season of his career. 

Before the Kapanen news, the Penguins underwent a vast overhaul of their blue line, beginning with the addition of Jan Rutta and ending with two trades that netted Jeff Petry and Ty Smith. Those additions bring the Penguin's total to nine NHL-caliber defensemen, potentially indicating that another move could be on the horizon for the Penguin's back end. 

Jake Guentzel enjoyed a career year last season with the Penguins and has quietly become one of the top left wings in the NHL. Collecting his second 40-goal season last year and setting a new career-high in points (84), what is Guentzel's ceiling as he heads into the prime of his career? 

