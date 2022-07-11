Kris Letang With the Penguins for Life

The Pittsburgh Penguins had a busy weekend signing Kris Letang and selecting five prospects at the NHL Draft.

It's the busiest time of the offseason across the NHL, and the Pittsburgh Penguins are in the thick of the news. Over the weekend, the Penguins selected five players at the NHL Draft in Montreal. They also brought back a pillar of the organization by signing Kris Letang to a six-year contract.

Letang was considered the top priority by the Penguins this off-season, and a deal seemed imminent heading into the weekend. With Letang under contract, the Penguins shift their focus to yet another busy week, including the Restricted Free Agent qualifying deadline and the opening of free agency.

Meanwhile, the newest Penguins have traveled to Pittsburgh for the Penguins prospect development camp this week. The busy season is just beginning, and the Penguins have plenty of decisions to make.

