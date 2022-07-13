Malkin's Contract, Penguins Goalies, Owen Pickering and More!

On the first episode of 'Penguins Lunch' Locked on Penguins host Hunter Hodies joined the show to discuss the Pittsburgh Penguins' recent transactions.

The Penguins signed two depth pieces, Xavier Ouellet and Dustin Tokarski, to one-year deals following the opening of free agency. Both are expected to start the season with the AHL's Wilkes-Barre Scranton Penguins and will be used in case of injuries to the main roster next season.

On the eve of free agency opening, the Penguins signed franchise center Evgeni Malkin to a four-year deal. The 35-year-old center will return for his 17th NHL season alongside fellow franchise cornerstones Sidney Crosby and Kris Letang. The trio has accounted for three Stanley Cup Championships in their careers and will remain together in Pittsburgh for at least the next three seasons.

Penguins general manager Ron Hextall managed to re-sign Malkin, Letang, Bryan Rust, and Rickard Rakell for a combined $22.3 million. To get the cap numbers he wanted, Hextall had to extend the term on the latter three's contracts to six years. Why did six years end up being the common length?

After a playoff season in which the Penguins were without their top two goaltenders most of the time, Hextall decided to run it back with the current tandem of Tristan Jarry and Casey DeSmith. With both being unproven in the postseason, can the Penguins trust them to help carry the team through a deep playoff run?

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Penguins for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns and so much more!

Penguins Bring Back Forward Josh Archibald

Penguins Sign Defenseman Jan Rutta

Penguins Sign Goaltender Dustin Tokarski

Penguins Should Reunite Rickard Rakell with Crosby and Guentzel

What's Next for Penguins After Malkin Signing?

Penguins Re-Sign Evgeni Malkin to Four-Year Deal