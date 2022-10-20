Skip to main content

Missed Opportunity for Penguins in Montreal

The Pittsburgh Penguins missed an opportunity in Montreal. That can't become a theme.

For the first time in the 2022-23 season, the Pittsburgh Penguins didn't collect both standings points in their matchup against the Montreal Canadiens. 

Despite poor performances from most of their lineup, the Penguins held a 2-0 lead after two periods. That was in large part due to the performance of the second line, led by two Evgeni Malkin goals, as well as Casey DeSmith in net.

The dam broke in the third period and the Canadiens tied the game with two minutes and 20 seconds left in regulation. Then, with Jeff Petry in the penalty box for cross-checking, Kirby Dach buried a cross-ice feed to win the game for Montreal.

The NHL season is long and teams are bound to have off days, the Penguins performance on Monday was a prime example. However, when a team has that type of performance and still has a two-goal lead in the final frame, they need to be able to finish the job.

After the loss Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan said, "We got what we deserved." 

While Sullivan is right, the Penguins still had the opportunity to collect both points on an off night and need to take advantage of those opportunities moving forward. 

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Penguins for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns and so much more!

Penguins RoboPen Logo Back for New Reverse Retro Jersey

What to Watch: Penguins vs. Kings

Penguins Not Expecting Teddy Blueger to Return Against Kings

Penguins Need to Improve Overtime Performance

Analyst Picks Penguins for Patrick Kane Trade

Tags
terms:
PenguinsEvgeni MalkinMike SullivanPittsburgh PenguinsCasey DeSmith

USATSI_19251434_168388034_lowres
Podcasts

Missed Opportunity for Penguins in Montreal

By Nicholas Brlansky and Nick Horwat
USATSI_8742669_168388034_lowres
News

Penguins RoboPen Logo Back for New Reverse Retro Jersey

By Nick Horwat
USATSI_17590129_168388612_lowres
Pens Talk

What to Watch: Penguins vs Kings

By Jacob Punturi
USATSI_19137789_168388612_lowres
News

Penguins Not Expecting Teddy Blueger to Return Against Kings

By Nick Horwat
USATSI_19251990_168388612_lowres
Pens Talk

Penguins Need to Improve Overtime Performance

By Nick Horwat
USATSI_18129895_168388612_lowres
News

Analyst Picks Penguins for Patrick Kane Trade

By Nick Horwat
USATSI_19226830_168388612_lowres
Pens Talk

Winners and Losers in Penguins Season Opening Stretch

By Nick Horwat
USATSI_19227543_168388034_lowres
Pens Talk

Despite Loss, Malkin Line Continues to Shine for Penguins

By Nicholas Brlansky
USATSI_19251665_168388612_lowres
News

Pittsburgh Penguins Lack Hunger, Discipline in OT Loss to Canadiens

By Nick Horwat