Missed Opportunity for Penguins in Montreal

The Pittsburgh Penguins missed an opportunity in Montreal. That can't become a theme.

For the first time in the 2022-23 season, the Pittsburgh Penguins didn't collect both standings points in their matchup against the Montreal Canadiens.

Despite poor performances from most of their lineup, the Penguins held a 2-0 lead after two periods. That was in large part due to the performance of the second line, led by two Evgeni Malkin goals, as well as Casey DeSmith in net.

The dam broke in the third period and the Canadiens tied the game with two minutes and 20 seconds left in regulation. Then, with Jeff Petry in the penalty box for cross-checking, Kirby Dach buried a cross-ice feed to win the game for Montreal.

The NHL season is long and teams are bound to have off days, the Penguins performance on Monday was a prime example. However, when a team has that type of performance and still has a two-goal lead in the final frame, they need to be able to finish the job.

After the loss Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan said, "We got what we deserved."

While Sullivan is right, the Penguins still had the opportunity to collect both points on an off night and need to take advantage of those opportunities moving forward.

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Penguins for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns and so much more!

Penguins RoboPen Logo Back for New Reverse Retro Jersey

What to Watch: Penguins vs. Kings

Penguins Not Expecting Teddy Blueger to Return Against Kings

Penguins Need to Improve Overtime Performance

Analyst Picks Penguins for Patrick Kane Trade