Pittsburgh Penguins 2022-23 Prospect Rankings

The Pittsburgh Penguins have consistently had one of the lowest rated prospect pools in hockey for the past five seasons. That's the price you pay for extending a contention window for two of the best players in franchise history. It also doesn't help that the Penguins have made just two first-round selections in the past seven NHL drafts.

However, the Penguins seem to be turning a corner under the tutelage of general manager Ron Hextall. His focus on rebuilding the depleted system while remaining in "win now" mode is a difficult line to walk, but the Penguins executive is off to a decent start.

The primary area of need for the Penguins system is the blue line. Hextall has attempted to address that issue early on, utilizing five of his first ten draft selections on the back end. That may also explain why he was willing to lock up 35-year-old defenseman Kris Letang for six more seasons and take on the term when bringing in Jeff Petry.

Goaltending may be the biggest strength of the Penguins system. Highly graded draft selection Joel Blomqvist leads the Penguin's netminding prospects, with Filip Lindberg and Taylor Gauthier close behind.

The Penguins have several forward prospects that could play significant minutes as injury replacements this season, but no one in the top tier of the national prospect rankings. With the 2022-23 season just under two months away, these prospects will look to impress next month during both rookie camp and training camp.

