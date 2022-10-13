Skip to main content

Penguins vs. Coyotes Preview: Crosby's Quest for Number Four Continues

The Pittsburgh Penguins open the season against the Arizona Coyotes.

The Pittsburgh Penguins open up their season against the Arizona Coyotes tonight at PPG Paints Arena, and both teams are heading in two different directions in 2022-23.

The Penguins once again begin the pursuit of their sixth Stanley Cup in franchise history. Meanwhile, the Coyotes are one of three teams to enter the year with greater than ten million dollars in salary cap space and appear to be vying for next year's top draft pick, Connor Bedard.

The official beginning of the Penguins season will mark the 18th season for Sidney Crosby and his 16th as captain, tying him for second all-time with Joe Sakic. Crosby is focused on bringing home Cup win number four but has an opportunity to hit a few other milestones. The 35-year-old center is eight assists away from reaching 900 in his career and 91 points from 1,500.

Pittsburgh's overhaul on the blue line was evident this summer, and two new faces will make their regular season Penguins debuts in Jan Rutta and Jeff Petry. Rutta will begin the season on the Penguin's third pairing and will play a more elevated role on the penalty kill this season. Also on the blue line will be Penguins prospect PO Joseph, who made the team out of camp for the first time in his career.  

The only injury on the Penguin's side will be Teddy Blueger. Blueger has been dealing with an upper-body injury since the second week of training camp but has not been ruled out for tonight's game. If Blueger gets held out, Ryan Poehling will fill his role on the Penguin's fourth line and penalty kill while Josh Archibald slides into the fourth-line wing position.

The Coyotes will be without their best player, defenseman Jacob Chychrun, who is still recovering from offseason wrist surgery.

It's the Penguin's last chance at a first impression this season. We'll see who steps up on opening night.

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Penguins for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns and so much more!

Penguins Finalize 23-Man Roster

Mark Friedman Clears Waivers, What's Next for Penguins Defense?

Ron Hextall Overplayed His Hand With the Penguins Defense

Jan Rutta Filling Role Perfectly at Penguins Camp

Penguins vs. Red Wings Takeaways: Depth Shows its Spark

Tags
terms:
Teddy BluegerJan RuttaSidney CrosbyPittsburgh PenguinsArizona CoyotesPenguins

USATSI_17375524_168388612_lowres (1)
Pens Talk

What to Watch: Penguins Season Opener vs. Coyotes

By Jacob Punturi
USATSI_17596881_168388034_lowres (1)
Podcasts

Penguins vs. Coyotes Preview: Crosby's Quest for Number Four Continues

By Nicholas Brlansky and Nick Horwat
USATSI_17856250_168388612_lowres
Pens Talk

Inside the Penguins Predictions for the 2022-23 Season

By Nick Horwat, Nicholas Brlansky, Jacob Punturi and Cody Flavell
USATSI_18285308_168388612_lowres
News

What Penguins Lineup Will Likely Look Like for Opener

By Nick Horwat
USATSI_17730335_168388612_lowres (1)
Pens Talk

Penguins Core Not Worried About Records, Ready for the Challenge Ahead

By Nick Horwat
USATSI_14041913_168388612_lowres
Pens Talk

Penguins Fans Rank Among Best in NHL

By Nick Horwat
USATSI_19173065_168388612_lowres
Pens Talk

Sidney Crosby Still Ranked Among Top Players in NHL

By Nick Horwat
USATSI_19172074_168388612_lowres
News

Penguins Finalize 23-Man Roster

By Nick Horwat
USATSI_19191760_168388034_lowres
Podcasts

Penguins Roster is Set, But Not Final

By Nicholas Brlansky and Nick Horwat