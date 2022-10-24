Pittsburgh Penguins Away in Alberta

One of the longest and most difficult road trips of the Pittsburgh Penguins season is underway. The team started on the right foot with a dominant divisional victory over the weekend against the Columbus Blue Jackets, but things will only get more difficult as they head to Alberta for back-to-back games.

The marquee storyline for the Penguins will be the eleventh matchup between Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid and Penguins captain Sidney Crosby. The Oilers dominated this matchup last season, winning both games. McDavid scored eight points (two goals and six assists) against Pittsburgh last season.

These dueling captains are tied at 10 points each this season, good for third on the NHL leaderboard.

The Penguins enter this stretch after starting the season off hot, scoring six goals in each of their four victories and only losing once in overtime to the Montreal Canadiens. While it won't be a primary storyline, the Penguins recalled two forwards over the weekend that could make a meaningful start in this Monday night matchup.

Drake Caggiula played in Edmonton for the first two and a half seasons of his NHL career before he was traded to the Chicago Blackhawks. It would not be the first time Caggiula returned to Edmonton with an opposing team but qualifies for the "revenge game" storyline.

On the other hand, the Penguins called up top prospect Sam Poulin. Looking to make his NHL debut this season, Poulin could see NHL ice at some point on this trip. The former first-round pick of the Penguins has impressed since early in training camp and brings lineup flexibility with his newfound talents at the center position.

The Penguins have a quick turnaround as they take on a tough Calgary Flames team in the second half of this Alberta-based back-to-back. Last season, the Penguins lost all four games to these teams, being outscored 16-4. Pittsburgh hopes for a better outcome this season.

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Penguins for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns and so much more!

What to Watch: Penguins vs. Oilers

Mike Sullivan Gives Updates on Penguins Injuries

Penguins Call-Up Sam Poulin, Drake Caggiula from AHL

Danton Heinen Steps Up on Penguins Top Line

Penguins Win Again Despite Another Slow Start