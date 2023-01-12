Penguins Beginning to Trend in Right Direction

The beginning of 2023 was not to the favor of the Pittsburgh Penguins. They lost six straight games for the second time this season, and were missing their top two defensemen and starting goaltender. However, the tide seems to be turning in their favor as we reach the middle of January.

The Penguins have won two straight games with the latest being a 5-4 win on home ice against the Vancouver Canucks. After a slow start in that game the Penguins stars broke out in a big way. Evgeni Malkin scored four points (2G - 2A) and Sidney Crosby, Rickard Rakell, and Jason Zucker all tacked on a tally to get the Penguins the victory.

For Zucker, that makes goals in back-to-back games, bringing his total to ten goals on the season. With Zucker playing on the final year of his contract, should the Penguins look into extending him mid-season?

The Penguins aren't just fixing their in game problems, but their injured goaltender is progressing as well. Tristan Jarry has resumed skating following a non-contact injury during the first period of the Winter Classic.

After a slow start to 2023, the tide may be turning for the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Penguins for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns and so much more!

Penguins Recall Defenseman Taylor Fedun

Penguins Will Wear Winter Classic Jersey in Two More Games

Mike Sullivan Proud of Penguins After Emotional Few Days

Penguins Need More Consistency from Casey DeSmith

Penguins Place Jarry, Poehling on IR, Re-Assign Friedman