Bryan Rust Heating Up for the Penguins

PITTSBURGH - The Pittsburgh Penguins grabbed an emotional victory early this week from the New York Rangers. One of the lasting memories of that game will be Bryan Rust being held back by Kasperi Kapanen after scoring a late second period goal.

It has been an up and down season for the Penguins right wing, but he started to find his form again in December. Rust has ten points (3G - 7A) in his last eight games and is finding more scoring opportunities on a nightly basis.

His power-play goal gave the Penguins the lead, but his near highlight reel tally almost put the nail in the Rangers coffin. In that play, you saw Rust at his best. Stickhandling through two Rangers skaters before squeezing the puck underneath Igor Shesterkin for the goal.

Rust has his scoring swagger back, and he also has his linemate, Jason Zucker, back as well. Zucker returned after a two-game absence due to a lower-body injury and tallied an assist on Rust's goal.

These two have a close relationship on and off the ice. Combined with center Evgeni Malkin, they have been one of the most dominant lines in the NHL at 5v5. Rust's scoring touch is an integral factor as to whether or not that line can cash in on their opportunities, and it seems like he is heating up at the perfect time.

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Penguins for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns and so much more!

Penguins Look To Finally Get a Victory Over Hurricanes

Ryan Poehling, Josh Archibald Out for Penguins Against Hurricanes

Rickard Rakell Blossoming Into Star with Penguins

Penguins Praise Work of their Power Play

Josh Archibald, Ryan Poehling Considered Day-to-Day by Penguins