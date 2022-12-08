Penguins Defenseman Kris Letang Progressing Faster Than Expected

PITTSBURGH - It would have come as no surprise to anybody if Kris Letang would be out for multiple months after hearing the news of his stroke just ten days ago. However, the Pittsburgh Penguins franchise defenseman seems to have other plans for how long he will miss.

The Penguins have remained steadfast that they will remain patient with the process of easing Letang back and default to the advice and direction of their medical staff.

"We are going to continue to put as many tests as we need to do,” Hextall said. “Second opinions. Whatever we feel needs to be done.”

Those test results must be coming back with positive results as Letang has quickly progressed to on-ice workouts with Penguins assistant coach Ty Hennes. Letang still has a long way to go in his recovery before returning to the team and playing in a game, but seeing him get to this point less than two weeks removed from a stroke is nothing short of incredible.

What are the next steps for Letang on his road back to the Penguins lineup? When could we expect to see him suit back up next to his teammates? Will his role with the defense remain the same once he returns?

UPDATE: In a surprise to many, including his teammates, Letang returned to the ice and rotated with his teammates in practice.

