Penguins Defenseman Leaves, Ron Hextall Talks and More

The Pittsburgh Penguins continue to make headlines in the early portion of the offseason.

The Pittsburgh Penguins are in the early portion of their offseason, but already, news is circulating. It's time to dive into what general manager Ron Hextall said, what to make of it, and what not to believe. 

Plus, plenty of news regarding contracts, players leaving and players returning. 

Penguins Youth Movement Features Four Names

Penguins Need Revamped Second Line

More Details Released on Bryan Rust's Contract

Penguins Re-Sign Taylor Fedun

Three Free Agents the Penguins Should Completely Avoid

Should Rickard Rakell Just be a Rental for Penguins?

Penguins GM Ron Hextall Expects More from Kasperi Kapanen Next Season

Penguins GM Calls Out Dirty Hits By Rangers in Playoff Series

Hextall Wants Evgeni Malkin, Kris Letang to Retire Penguins

