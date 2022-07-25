Penguins Depth Is Better With Kasperi Kapanen, But At What Cost?

The Pittsburgh Penguins are bringing back Kasperi Kapanen, but is that enough for the bottom six?

Pittsburgh Penguins general manager Ron Hextall has maintained a stance this off-season that Kasperi Kapanen would return to the team next season. Hextall stamped the ticket of the 25-year-old Finnish forward late last week by signing him to a two-year extension.

While Kapanen is coming off a disappointing season, to say the least, the Penguins were in desperate need of an upgrade for their bottom six. Despite his woes last season, Kapanen still possesses the talent and potential to lead the team's bottom six next season and may even regain his standing to the level we saw from him in his first season back with the Penguins in 2019-20.

Kapanen's peers in the Penguin's bottom six are also a cast of interesting characters. With two spots expected to be up for grabs heading into training camp and six or seven players potentially in competition, a lot remains undetermined with the Penguin's forward depth.

Some depth pieces spent some time with the NHL squad last season, like Valtteri Puustinen, Radim Zohorna, and Drew O'Connor. Will we see more of them this season? Or will newcomers like Josh Archibald and Drake Caggiula jump them on the depth chart?

Over two months remain before the start of next season, but Hextall may still have some work to do before training camp opens up in just over six weeks.

