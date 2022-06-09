Early Expectations for the Penguins Next Season

The Pittsburgh Penguins were one goal away from advancing to the second round of this years Stanley Cup Playoffs. With a wild summer ahead of them, what should the expectations be for this team heading into next season?

What is the ceiling for the Penguins in 2022-23? Playoffs? A First Round Victory? The sixth Stanley Cup in franchise history?

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Penguins for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns and so much more!

Jason Zucker Running Out of Chances with the Penguins

What Should the Penguins Do With Evan Rodrigues

Updates on Penguins Talks with Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang

Penguins Assistants Linked to Head Coaching Vacancies

Pittsburgh Penguins Hire New Management Group for PPG Paints Arena

Penguins Brass at Steelers Practice: Who Are They Scouting?

Five Players Penguins Should Consider Trading