Penguins Embarrassing Showing Out of Break

PITTSBURGH - No one wants to work in the week between Christmas and New Year's, but that doesn't mean you don't have to. The Pittsburgh Penguins showed that same lackluster effort in their first two games out of the Christmas break.

Following a blowout loss to the New York Islanders, the Penguins blew a 4-0 lead to the Detroit Red Wings. Two losses came in different fashions, but both were equally embarrassing for the third-place Penguins.

The latest loss marks the Penguins fifth loss this season while leading after two periods. That is the first time that has happened in the Mike Sullivan era.

The Penguins were outscored ten to five in the two games out of the Christmas break, with four goals coming in one period. Pittsburgh was outskated and outplayed by the Red Wings and the Islanders in the remaining five periods.

A lot of the Penguins issues stem from their lack of depth scoring. Jason Zucker and Jeff Carter ended their respective goal drought during this game, with Zucker scoring two goals, but the remainder of the bottom six continues to struggle.

The schedule doesn't get any easier with the New Jersey Devils, Boston Bruins, and Vegas Golden Knights coming up.

Which loss was worse for the Penguins, and which bottom six players will break out of their scoring drought?

