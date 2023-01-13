Penguins 1st Round Pick Needs To Be Available

The NHL trade deadline is less than two months away, but the trade market has yet to kick off for the 2022-23 season. Most general managers are treading lightly due to the current cap constraints plaguing most teams around the league. The Pittsburgh Penguins are no different.

While we may be heading towards one of the slowest trade deadlines in recent memory, Penguins general manager Ron Hextall seems destined to make at least one move before March 3rd.

The Penguins are in a tight race for playoff positioning in the Eastern Conference, and it appears that one or two good teams will miss out on the playoffs. However, if they can get into the postseason, it feels as if the league is more wide open this season than in years past.

Hextall is unlike his predecessor Jim Rutherford. He values the opportunity to select in the first round of the NHL draft. While keeping an eye on the future is important, the Penguins know that maximizing their chances to win another championship with Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin remains the top priority.

With new ownership watching over this team, Hextall must tread carefully but still be aggressive this spring to improve this Penguins roster.

What are the Penguins biggest areas of need, and who could Hextall potentially target to fill those holes in the lineup?

