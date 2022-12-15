Skip to main content

Penguins Heading Into Important Stretch Without Two Key Players

The Pittsburgh Penguins face a tough stretch of games to end 2022.

PITTSBURGH - The Pittsburgh Penguins are the hottest team in the NHL heading into the holiday season. They have won seven straight games and sit tied for second place in the Metropolitan Division.

The Penguins will be tested at the end of the 2022 calendar year as they head into a stretch of important games against divisional rivals and playoff opponents. Five of their final seven games in December will be against teams in the top half of the Metro, including two matchups against the Carolina Hurricanes. 

Working against the Penguins is their recent injury news for Jason Zucker and Jeff Petry. Neither will travel with the team on their two-game southern road swing, and both are expected to miss several weeks. 

In Zucker's place will be Danton Heinen, who has been a healthy scratch for five of the Penguins past seven games. How will Heinen fit with the second line, and how does his play style change the approach for Evgeni Malkin and Bryan Rust?

Only four points separate second and sixth place in the tightly contested Metropolitan division. Considering how the NHL's playoff system works, divisional games are even more consequential for playoff positioning. The Penguins will need a steady performance to close out 2022 to avoid falling behind the pack.

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Penguins for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns and so much more!

What Danton Heinen Brings to Penguins Second Line

Every Penguins Defenseman Will Need to Step Up in Jeff Petry's Absence

3 Things to Watch: Penguins vs. Panthers

Penguins Weekly Winners and Losers; Continuing to Roll

Penguins Getting Production from All Over Lineup

USATSI_19594743_168388034_lowres
Podcasts

Penguins Heading Into Important Stretch Without Two Key Players

By Nicholas Brlansky
USATSI_19379764_168388612_lowres
News

What Danton Heinen Brings to the Penguins' Second Line

By Nick Horwat
USATSI_19603683_168388612_lowres
News

Every Penguins Defenseman Will Need to Step Up in Jeff Petry's Absence

By Nick Horwat
USATSI_17142719_168388612_lowres
Pens Talk

3 Things to Watch: Penguins vs. Panthers

By Jacob Punturi
USATSI_19614055_168388612_lowres
Pens Talk

Penguins Weekly Winners and Losers; Continuing to Roll

By Nick Horwat
USATSI_19603290_168388612_lowres
News

Penguins Getting Production from All Over Lineup

By Nick Horwat
USATSI_19613907_168388612_lowres
News

Penguins Lineup Takes Big Blow with Jason Zucker Injury

By Nick Horwat
USATSI_19603292_168388612_lowres
News

Penguins' Jason Zucker Out Week-to-Week with Lower Body Injury

By Nick Horwat
USATSI_19370590_168388034_lowres (1)
Podcasts

How Will The Penguins Replace Jeff Petry?

By Nicholas Brlansky