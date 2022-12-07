A Change Is Needed For Penguins and Jeff Carter

The Pittsburgh Penguins need more from their third line center.

PITTSBURGH - The Pittsburgh Penguins have won 10 of their last 13 games, mainly relying on production from their top six forwards. Occasional performances like Kasperi Kapanen's hat trick against the Golden Knights or the two-goal performance by Ryan Poehling in Philadelphia have supplemented a dominant stretch by the Penguins stars.

While many Penguins players have come out on the other side of their early season slump, Jeff Carter remains mysteriously quiet on the Penguins third line. After starting the season with four points (2G - 2A) in four games, Carter scored only one goal in his previous 19 games.

According to Natural Stat Trick, Carter also ranks near the bottom of the Penguins roster in shot attempts percentage and expected goals percentage at 5 on 5.

Historically, the Penguins have needed more consistent production from their third-line center to take their team from a playoff contender to a Stanley Cup contender. The bottom line is the Penguins need more from Carter if they want to compete with the top teams in the Metropolitan Division.

Carter is not going anywhere due to the no-movement clause in his current contract so trading him or sending him down to the AHL is likely out of the equation. So how can the Penguins help spark a change for Carter?

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Penguins for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns and so much more!

Mike Sullivan Hopes to See Both Power Play Units Gain Momentum

What to Expect From Danton Heinen in Return to Penguins Lineup

Penguins Who Missed Practice with Illness Expected to Return

Kris Letang Taking Reps in Full Gear Ahead of Penguins Morning Skate

The Penguins Are Waisting Jake Guentzel's Talent