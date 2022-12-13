Two Penguins on Major Trophy Trajectory

Which Pittsburgh Penguins could be in the hunt for some hardware next spring?

PITTSBURGH - The Pittsburgh Penguins are one of the best team's in the NHL through the opening two months of the 2022-23 season. With that level of performance comes national notoriety for their best players and the potential for major trophies at the end of the season.

The last Penguins player to win a major regular season trophy was Sidney Crosby in 2017 when he earned the Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy for being the league's top goal scorer. It was the second time he had won that award in his career.

Crosby is leading the charge again this season for the Penguins, who have won 11 of their past 13 games. He has collected 38 points in 29 games this season and is on pace to have the second most productive year of his Hall of Fame career.

Individual awards don't mean as much to Crosby as the ultimate achievement of winning the Stanley Cup. However, a Hart Trophy campaign from Crosby should put the Penguins in a position to be one of the top contenders in the Eastern Conference.

Crosby can carry the Penguins, but it doesn't hurt to have another player performing at the top of his game. Which other Penguins player is putting themselves in the conversation for a major award?

