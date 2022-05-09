Penguins vs. Rangers Game 4 Preview
Can the Pittsburgh Penguins hold on to beat the New York Rangers in the opening round of the playoffs? Holding a 2-1 lead heading into Game 4, the intensity is strong - and the questions are significant.
The Tip of the Ice-Burgh Podcast breaks down the Penguins key injuries, their "musts" in Game 4, and how Pittsburgh can stay on top moving forward.
Listen to Tip of the Ice-Burgh Podcast on YouTube, iTunes or wherever you get your podcasts.
