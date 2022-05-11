Skip to main content

Penguins vs. Rangers Game 5 Preview

The Pittsburgh Penguins head back to New York, up 3-1.

The Pittsburgh Penguins hold a 3-1 series lead over the New York Rangers, but what should fans expect as they return to Madison Square Garden? 

Joined by Locked on Penguins host Hunter Hodies and Around the 412 co-host Zachary Smith, the Tip of the Ice-Burgh Podcast dives deep into the Penguins run, and what Game 5 holds for Pittsburgh. 

Listen to Tip of the Ice-Burgh Podcast on YouTube, iTunes or wherever you get your podcasts.

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Penguins for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns and so much more!

Podcasts

Penguins vs. Rangers Game 5 Preview

By Nicholas Brlansky and Nick Horwat1 minute ago
News

Mike Sullivan Updates Penguins Injuries for Game 5 vs. Rangers

By Noah Strackbein1 minute ago
News

Tristan Jarry Takes Another Step Towards Playoff Return

By Noah Strackbein50 minutes ago
Pens Talk

Louis Domingue on Verge of Etching Name Into Penguins Lore Forever

By Nick Horwat21 hours ago
News

Penguins Get More Good News With Tristan Jarry, Rickard Rakell Injuries

By Noah StrackbeinMay 10, 2022
Pens Talk

Penguins Defense Was Near Perfect in Game 4

By Nicholas BrlanskyMay 10, 2022
News

Mike Sullivan Breaks Penguins Playoff Record

By Noah StrackbeinMay 10, 2022
Pens Talk

Penguins Getting the Most Out of John Marino

By Jacob PunturiMay 10, 2022
News

Penguins Take 3-1 Series Lead Over Rangers

By Noah StrackbeinMay 9, 2022