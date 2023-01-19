Penguins Not Getting Enough From Either Goalie

How do the Pittsburgh Penguins goaltenders look halfway through the season?

The Pittsburgh Penguins surpassed the midway point of the season late last week, and the team has experienced volatile performances throughout their entire lineup. The performance of their goaltenders has been no different.

Tristan Jarry is working his way back from a lower-body injury he sustained at the Winter Classic on January 2nd. This absence is Jarry's second injury this season, despite being the first time he appeared on the injury report. He reported having "physical issues" during five straight losses in early November.

Jarry has shown the capability to be a top-level goaltender in the NHL this season, going 11-0-2 with a .935 save percentage between November 11th and December 22nd. However, suffering three injuries within a calendar year poses a red flag for the Penguins, who played without a healthy goaltending tandem in the previous two postseasons.

Casey DeSmith has been underwhelming in relief of Jarry over the past three weeks and has been disappointing most of this season. DeSmith has shown flashes of what he was late last season for the Penguins but has struggled behind an injured defense.

DeSmith has gone 2-3-1 with a .887 save percentage as the Penguins starter this month and has allowed 3.00 goals per game.

