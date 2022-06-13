Skip to main content

Penguins Options for Clearing Salary Cap Space

The Pittsburgh Penguins are always in need of more cap space, but which players could be traded to make some room?

At his end of the season press conference, Pittsburgh Penguins general manager Ron Hextall had a simple answer when asked what he would like to see heading into next season. Without hesitation, he responded, "A little more cap space would be nice." 

You can play it off as a quick-witted and obvious answer, but the Penguins have options if they choose to create room underneath the NHL's salary cap. Which Penguins could be on the move to make that happen? The Nick's discussed that and more on the latest Tip of the Ice-Burgh Podcast.

