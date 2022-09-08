Skip to main content

Penguins Who Are Poised to Impress at Training Camp

Pittsburgh Penguins training camp opens in two weeks.

Two weeks from now, 57 players will step onto the ice at the UPMC Lemieux Complex in Cranberry, hoping to impress the Pittsburgh Penguins brass heading into the 2022-23 season. While most of the Penguins roster spots are determined, there is plenty to gain for plenty of Penguins prospects.

First impressions are always important, specifically when a player is acquired to make an immediate impact. For Jeff Petry, training camp is an opportunity to show Penguins management that their investment in him was the right choice and begin to build chemistry with his new teammates. 

While Petry's spot in the lineup is secured, other players Ty Smith and PO Joseph are entering camp with a chance to stay in Pittsburgh for the start of the season. With Chad Ruhwedel and Mark Friedman also looking for roster spots, the battle for the bottom pairing and seventh defenseman spots on the Penguins opening lineup will be one of the highlights of camp.

Even though most of the Penguins forward lineup spots are determined, there are important battles to determine the order of call-ups and who will be the 13th and 14th forwards. Drew O'Connor and Ryan Poehling enter camp as the favorites to slot in those positions. Sam Poulin, preparing for his fourth Penguins training camp, has an opportunity to carry over his late season success from 2021-22 to climb the ladder of call-ups heading into this season. 

With two weeks until camp opens, plenty of players will have an opportunity to make a name for themselves in Cranberry.

Penguins Who Are Poised to Impress at Training Camp

By Nicholas Brlansky and Nick Horwat
Jason Zucker's Revenge Tour, Penguins Roster Construction, and Training Camp Previews

