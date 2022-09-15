Penguins Prospects to Watch at Rookie Camp

Which Pittsburgh Penguins prospect should you keep an eye on this weekend?

The Pittsburgh Penguins rookie camp is underway, and 25 players will look to make good first impressions ahead of the 2022-23 season. 24 players took the ice earlier today, with 2022 first-round pick Owen Pickering being the only absence due to an upper-body injury.

While many of these players have yet to leave their mark on the Penguins organization, there are a few that you should be keeping an eye on this weekend.

With Pickering missing practice, the only Penguins first-round pick to skate on Thursday was forward Sam Poulin. Heading into his second professional season, Poulin will look to move himself up the Penguin's depth chart over the next four weeks and hopes for his NHL debut this season.

Last season, Poulin shook off a slow start to finish the year with 16 goals and 37 points in 72 games with the AHL Wilkes-Barre Scranton Penguins. Danny Shirey, a Penguins writer for DK Pittsburgh Sports, noted that Poulin is already showing off his improved skating abilities.

Another player to keep an eye out for is 20-year-old Lukas Svejkovsky. Svejkovsky will make his professional debut this fall with the AHL Penguins after playing four seasons in the WHL. The 5'9" winger has a high offensive upside and could be in line for a spot in the AHL Penguins' top-six.

Penguins rookie camp runs through next Tuesday with an exhibition game against the Boston Bruins this Saturday at 3:30 pm.

