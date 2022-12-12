Kris Letang Returns to the Red Hot Penguins

How did Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Kris Letang play in his return to the lineup?

PITTSBURGH - When the news of Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Kris Letang's stroke was announced, it was unclear how long he would be out of action.

Some speculated that he could return to the Penguins at the 2023 Winter Classic, potentially his last chance at an outdoor NHL game. However, no one could have guessed that less than two weeks later, he would be suiting up for a mid-December game against the Buffalo Sabres, but he did just that.

Just 12 days after being diagnosed with a stroke, the second of his lifetime, Letang returned to the PPG Paints Arena ice. He rejoined a Penguins team that has been red hot as of late, winning ten of their previous 12 games.

Letang returned on the Penguins second pairing alongside P.O. Joseph and led the Penguins in ice time (21:44).

It should be expected that it would take time for Letang to return to form, even more so considering the lack of in-game experience between him and Joseph. The duo will continue to be tested this week against two dynamic offenses in the Dallas Stars and Florida Panthers.

The Penguins are currently riding a five-game winning streak, and getting their franchise defenseman back is the icing on the cake.

