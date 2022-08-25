Will the Penguins Return to the RoboPen?

One of the successes of the Adidas era in the NHL has been the creation of the reverse retro program. The first collection of jerseys was released for the 2020-21 season and brought plenty of nostalgia for hockey fans. The Pittsburgh Penguins revived the diagonal "Pittsburgh" lettering in a white jersey and would later release a black version that would become their current third jersey.

Penguins fans have been clamoring for the team to bring back the polarizing "RoboPen" jersey's of the late 90s, and they may get their wish. A leaked image from NHLshop.com showed the RoboPen logo on a t-shirt design, leading many to believe that it could be a sign of its return this season.

The Penguins debuted this logo on their white home jerseys during the 1992-93 season, pairing it with the dark diagonal "Pittsburgh" road jersey. The Penguins would break in their new threads by winning a franchise record 56 games during the regular season, capturing the NHL's President's Trophy.

By 1995, the vaunted RoboPen gradient jersey was unveiled and would become the team's primary road jersey throughout the late 1990s. While the Penguins never won a Stanley Cup in the RoboPen, they did make it to Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Final in 1996 against the Florida Panthers. Unfortunately, Panthers goaltender John Vanbiesbrouck stifled the Penguins offense, saving 39 of 40 shots en route to the 3-1 victory.

Both of these jerseys were retired in 2002 in favor of the Vegas gold skating Penguin jerseys. While Adidas hasn't confirmed anything, many believe the RoboPen will be featured on this year's Penguins reverse retro jersey.

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Penguins for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns and so much more!

Cards Stacked Against Radim Zohorna to Break Through with the Penguins

Projecting Tristan Jarry's New Contract with the Penguins

Penguins Forward Teddy Blueger Drops the Gloves in Da Beauty League

Penguins Prospect Pipeline Ranked 30th in the NHL

What to Expect from Penguins Coaching Staff After Extensions