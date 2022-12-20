Skip to main content

Penguins Seek Revenge Against Rangers

The Pittsburgh Penguins face off against the New York Rangers for the first time since the playoffs.

PITTSBURGH - Every game against a division rival is of importance for the Pittsburgh Penguins. There is always a little extra whenever you face the team that eliminated you from the previous year's playoffs. 

The Penguins and New York Rangers enter tonight's game playing great hockey. The Rangers have won seven straight games on the back of stellar goaltending from 2021 Vezina Trophy winner Igor Shesterkin. He has won six consecutive starts since December 5th.

That win streak has catapulted them into third place in the Metropolitan Division after a slow start to the season. They sit one point ahead of the Penguins with two more games played on the season.

While the Penguins seven-game win streak came to an end on Sunday in Carolina, their stellar play has continued. The continued success of both special teams units has driven the Penguins up in the standings and into contention with the top teams in the Eastern Conference.

Last season, the Penguins struggled to find success against this Rangers team during the regular season, losing in three of the four games they played before meeting in the playoffs.

What will the Penguins need to do to exact some revenge on the team that ended their season? 

