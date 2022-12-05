Multiple Penguins Shift the Narrative Over A Chaotic Weekend

Several Pittsburgh Penguins stepped up out over the weekend amidst chaotic conditions.

PITTSBURGH - Over the weekend, the Pittsburgh Penguins collected back-to-back home victories for the first time since the opening week of this season. Neither victory came without some chaos, especially against the St. Louis Blues.

Amidst the chaos, several of the Penguins biggest question marks stepped up to answer some questions and help the Penguins score ten goals and collect all four points in the standings.

Kasperi Kapanen led the way with his second career hat trick as he continues to respond to being scratched for the majority of November. He has scored four goals in the Penguins past two games, including the game-winning goal in both matchups.

The question now becomes whether or not this success is sustainable for the mercurial Finnish forward.

Bryan Rust also breathed a sigh of relief over the weekend, finishing the game against the Blues with four points (1G-3A). With Rust seemingly back on track, do the Penguins have the best top-six in the NHL?

It certainly helps when Jason Zucker is getting under the opposing netminders' skin. Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington had more than a few words for Zucker after being pulled on Saturday in a sequence that Penguins fans won't soon forget.

Zucker is in the midst of his best season since joining the Penguins and has brought controlled chaos to the team's top six.

The Penguins may not be clicking on all cylinders, but they're getting awfully close.

