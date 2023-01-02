State of the Penguins at the 2023 Winter Classic

Where do the Pittsburgh Penguins stand heading into the Winter Classic?

PITTSBURGH - 2023 has begun, and with it comes the Winter Classic between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Boston Bruins.

While the Bruins come in as the top team in the NHL, only losing eight games to this point in the season, the Penguins enter on a four-game losing streak. The Penguins currently sit in fifth place in the Metropolitan division but only trail the second-place New Jersey Devils by five points in the standings.

Looking for answers, head coach Mike Sullivan switched up the Penguins lineup during Sunday's practice at Fenway Park, placing Bryan Rust on the first line in place of Rickard Rakell.

Rust and Rakell have swapped spots multiple times this season whenever the Penguins are looking for a spark from their top six. However, another move that may have been more suitable is moving Jake Guentzel instead.

Guentzel tallied four goals in December but didn't score a single goal at 5v5. His offensive struggles at even strength were amplified by recent issues in the defensive zone leading to the top-line shakeup.

The Penguins enter the Winter Classic looking for answers and hope to use it as a springboard into a more consistent back half of the season.

How do the Penguins match up with the Bruins, and what are some resolutions for this Penguins team in 2023?

