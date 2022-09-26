Penguins Training Camp, Preseason Reactions

The NHL is closing in on a new season and the Pittsburgh Penguins have kicked off their training camp and Preseason.

The 2022-23 NHL season is almost here; Pittsburgh Penguins training camp is underway and preseason games are being played.

The Penguins took on the Columbus Blue Jackets in a pair of split squad games and the teams each took a victory of their own.

A big overtime goal from Jason Zucker gave the Penguins their victory while the Blue Jackets ices a mostly professional team for their win as each team shined on their respective home arenas.

Prior to kicking off their preseason, the Penguins opened up training camp and a number of names jumped out as players to keep an eye on.

Kasperi Kapanen was chief among them who is coming off of a disappointing 2021-22 and needs to improve in the upcoming season.

A solid camp is the first step in building a rebound season; Kapanen has looked fast and physical in camp and its scrimmages.

All Kapanen needs to do now is translate that play into the regular season.

Radim Zohorna is another forward who has taken huge strides and has the possibility of cracking the NHL lineup.

With his size and stature, it’s impressive seeing Zohorna add an extra level of speed to his game.

While Kapanen is a sure shot to play on the NHL roster, Zohorna is fighting for a regular role in the lineup.

It’s all a small sample size and you can only pull so much from camps and preseason, but it all starts here.

