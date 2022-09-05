Penguins Goalie Tristan Jarry Continues to Be Disrespected

The Pittsburgh Penguins and goaltender Tristan Jarry are ramping up for the 2022-23 season. Jarry, an understated goaltender, is coming off a season in which he proved to be a reliable NHL starter. Unfortunately, an injury to his foot kept him from making much of an impact in the postseason, playing only in Game 7 of the Penguins series against the New York Rangers.

Heading into the final year of his contract with the Penguins, Jarry is looking to build off his previous season and earn himself a long-term deal that could see him paid among the top goaltenders in the NHL. However, according to NHL Network, Jarry doesn't project to be one of the top ten goaltenders in the NHL heading into 2022-23.

In their latest rankings, NHL Network denied Jarry his first appearance on the list in favor of netminders like Jake Oettinger and Thatcher Demko. Jarry finished last season in the top ten in several key categories, including save percentage (6th), goals allowed average (6th), and goals saved above average (8th). He also finished seventh in Vezina Trophy voting.

The guys also discuss Tyler Kennedy's comments surrounding Evgeni Malkin heading into next season and whether or not Jake Guentzel and Bryan Rust could lead the Penguins after Sidney Crosby retires. Tune In!

