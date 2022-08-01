Predicting the Penguins Statistical Leaders for the 2022-23 Season

The initial rush of free agency is multiple weeks in the rearview, and the Pittsburgh Penguins have made most of their off-season moves. While some decisions have yet to take shape, the slow season of the NHL has officially started.

With that in mind, we look forward to what's next. The Penguins announced the dates for their rookie camp and their return to the prospect challenge in Buffalo in mid-September.

While top prospects such as PO Joseph, Valtteri Puustinen, and Alex Nylander will likely not participate in those events, we discussed other Penguins' prospects to watch during that week-long showcase.

One of the prospects mentioned is Lukas Svejkovsky, a fourth-round pick of the Penguins back in 2020. Svejkovsky impressed Penguins coaches at the team's development camp in June and will look to build off that showing heading into his first professional season.

At the NHL level, we looked at the top of the Penguins lineup to predict who could lead the team in its most pivotal statistics. Jake Guentzel led the team in goals last season with 40. He also split the scoring lead with captain Sidney Crosby with 84 points. Kris Letang led the Penguins in both assists (58) and penalty minutes (49). Who will lead the team in those categories next season?

