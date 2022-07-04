Ranking U.S. Born Pittsburgh Penguins

The Pittsburgh Penguins have always had deep ties with USA Hockey. From head coach of the 1980 "Miracle on Ice" team Herb Brooks to long-time general manager Craig Patrick, the man who drafted Sidney Crosby, the Penguins have seen a lot of involvement with hockey in this country.

The current Penguins roster has seven U.S. born players on it, including Jake Guentzel, Bryan Rust, John Marino, Chad Ruhwedel, Brian Dumoulin, Drew O'Connor, and Jason Zucker. There's no better way to celebrate the 4th of July than to rank them.

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Penguins for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns and so much more!

Trading Marcus Pettersson is the Right Move for Penguins

PO Joseph Might Have 'Short Career' if Penguins Don't Utilize Him

Penguins Considering Re-Signing Casey DeSmith

Tristan Jarry Ends Streak of Goalie Controversy with Penguins

Penguins Front Office Will Take Emotion Out of Contract Talks

When is the Deadline for Penguins Star Free Agents?

Bjorkqvist's Departure Creates opportunity for Penguins Prospects