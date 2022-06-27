Skip to main content

Ranking the Penguins Among Cap Era Dynasties

Are the Penguins the top dynasty of the Cap Era?

The Pittsburgh Penguins are considered one of the best franchises in the Salary Cap Era, but where do they rank among the top dynasties? Do the Tampa Bay Lightning rank higher despite failing to complete their bid for a three-peat this season?

With the Chicago Blackhawks and Los Angeles Kings also capturing multiple Stanley Cups in this era, they should also get consideration in this conversation. But which franchise deserves the title "Top Dynasty"?

Are the Penguins the Best Team of the Salary Cap Era?

