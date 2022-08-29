Remove Marcus Pettersson From the Penguins Trade Block

The Pittsburgh Penguins could still be looking to move a defenseman, but it shouldn't be Marcus Pettersson.

The theme of this offseason for the Pittsburgh Penguins blue line has been evolution. The Penguins traded multi-season starters Mike Matheson and John Marino in favor of Jeff Petry and Ty Smith, and Stanley Cup Champion defenseman Jan Rutta signed a three-year contract. All of a sudden, there are nine NHL-caliber defensemen on the Penguins roster.

It remains to be seen whether or not another blue liner will be traded from the Penguins before the beginning of the 2022-23 season, but Marcus Pettersson should not be involved in those conversations.

Pettersson has seemingly been on the Penguins trade block since he signed his current contract in January 2020. He has three years remaining on that contract and counts for $4.025 million against the salary cap. After next season, a modified no-trade clause will take effect, making it harder to move the 26-year-old defenseman if the Penguins choose that route. But why would they?

While the Penguins bevy of transactions this summer has bolstered the right side of the blue line, it has left the left side in a precarious position. They are betting on Brian Dumoulin returning from MCL surgery to have a much better 2022-23 season following a year in which he struggled to reach the level he has been known for on the top pairing.

If he can't regain his former form, the only other left-handed defenseman that could fill that role on both the top pairing and the top penalty kill unit is Pettersson. Beyond that, Pettersson proved last season that he is one of the top defensive defensemen in the NHL.

While trading Pettersson could give the Penguins much needed salary cap relief, his ability and role are of too much importance to justify moving him.

The guys also discuss Kris Letang being ranked in the top 20 defensemen by NHL Network and the rumors that the Penguins reverse retro jersey will be yellow. Tune In!

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Penguins for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns and so much more!

Penguins Kris Letang Named Top Defender in NHL

Sorting Out the Battle for the Penguins Open Blue Line Spots

Sam Poulin Progressing Entering Second Pro Season with Penguins Organization

Jason Zucker Wins Da Beauty League Title Over Teammate Teddy Blueger

NHL Network Ranks Penguins Second in Metro Division