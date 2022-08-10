Stanley Cup Memories, Penguins Core Goes for Four, and More!

In sports, filling the shoes of a legend is never an easy task. Josh Getzoff has done just that, taking over as the radio play-by-play announcer for the legendary voice of the Pittsburgh Penguins, Mike Lange.

Getzoff joined "Penguins Lunch" to discuss his time with the Penguins and some of the team's leading questions heading into next season.

With Tristan Jarry heading into the final year on his current contract and the Penguins seemingly not in active conversation about an extension, how will the 27-year-old goaltender respond? In six seasons with the Penguins, Jarry has collected 93 wins while stopping .915 percent of opposing shots.

Jarry showed his ability to rise to the challenge in Game 7 of the Penguins first-round series against the Rangers earlier this year. While he clearly was still feeling the effects of a broken foot, Jarry stepped in for the shorthanded Penguins and saved 26 of 30 shots, keeping them in the game.

While Jarry will be the biggest headline next summer, the primary story of this off-season has been the re-signing of Kris Letang and Evgeni Malkin. That duo, along with Sidney Crosby, forms one of the longest and most impressive core groups of the 21st century. Three Stanley Cups can speak for themselves, but the trio of teammates is on the hunt for number four.

Josh Getzoff joined "Penguins Lunch" to discuss it all and more!

