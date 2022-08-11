Trusting Penguins Goalie Tristan Jarry

Zachary Smith and Tyler Weeks of 'Around the 412' joined 'Tip of the Ice-Burgh' to discuss all things Pittsburgh Penguins offseason.

The Pittsburgh Penguins have had a busy off-season. From reframing the blue line to retaining franchise cornerstones Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang, the Penguins have been working hard to put together next year's team. Zachary Smith and Tyler Weeks from the "Around the 412" podcast on the DK Pittsburgh Sports Podcast Network joined the "Tip of the Ice-Burgh" to discuss the summer's biggest storylines.

The Penguins most controversial move this summer has been the re-signing of Kasperi Kapanen. Kapanen is coming off the worst season of his NHL career, scoring 32 points in 79 games, yet was signed for the same amount of money he made last season. What do the Penguins see to have so much faith in Kapanen heading into his eighth NHL season?

The headline moves from the Penguins this offseason was the re-signing of Malkin and Letang. Both deals followed a similar pattern of costing less money for longer term deals, which is a precarious position considering the age of both stars. Has Letang proven that his conditional will be able to withstand his usual workload late into his 30s? And how will a summer without rehabbing an injury help 36-year-old Evgeni Malkin?

Tune in to the "Tip of the Ice-Burgh" with guests Tyler Weeks and Zachary Smith.

