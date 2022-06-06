Skip to main content

Where Does Jeff Carter Fit for the Penguins?

How should the Pittsburgh Penguins deploy their bottom six centers, and how does Jeff Carter fit on next year's team?

The Pittsburgh Penguins signed Jeff Carter to a two-year extension that carries a no-move clause. It's safe to say that he will be a part of the Penguins roster throughout the entirety of his new deal, but how does he fit into the lineup?

Could a line swap be in the cards with Teddy Blueger, or could a move back to the wing be what's best for Carter and the Pittsburgh Penguins? 

Listen to Tip of the Ice-Burgh Podcast on YouTube, iTunes, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts.

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Penguins for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns and so much more!

Should the Penguins Move Marcus Pettersson This Summer?

Pittsburgh Penguins Hire new Management Group for PPG Paints Arena

Five Penguins Prospects Making the Jump to the NHL Next Year

Penguins Brass at Steelers Practice: Who Are They Scouting?

Five Players Penguins Should Consider Trading

Penguins Need Revamped Second Line

Three Free Agents the Penguins Should Completely Avoid

Tags
terms:
Teddy BluegerPittsburgh PenguinsJeff Carter

USATSI_18262962_168388034_lowres
Podcasts

Where Does Jeff Carter Fit for the Penguins?

By Nicholas Brlansky and Nick Horwatjust now
USATSI_17523237_168388034_lowres
Pens Talk

Should the Penguins Move Marcus Pettersson This Summer?

By Nicholas Brlansky16 minutes ago
PPG-Paints-arena
News

Pittsburgh Penguins Hire New Management Group for PPG Paints Arena

By Nicholas Brlansky30 minutes ago
USATSI_17875993_168388034_lowres
Pens Talk

Five Penguins Prospects Making the Jump to the NHL Next Year

By Jacob PunturiJun 3, 2022
USATSI_16843552_168388612_lowres
Pens Talk

Three Backup Goalie Options For the Penguins

By Nick HorwatJun 3, 2022
USATSI_18118669_168388034_lowres
Pens Talk

Penguins Should Extend Tristan Jarry This Summer

By Nicholas BrlanskyJun 3, 2022
USATSI_17579753_168388034_lowres
News

Penguins Mike Sullivan Finished Eighth in Jack Adams Voting

By Nicholas BrlanskyJun 3, 2022
USATSI_16897518_168388034_lowres
News

Penguins' Filip Hallander Highlights Crazy Day Before First NHL Game

By Noah StrackbeinJun 2, 2022
USATSI_18359747_168388034_lowres (1)
Pens Talk

Penguins Brass at Steelers Practice: Who Are They Scouting?

By Nick HorwatJun 2, 2022