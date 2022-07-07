Skip to main content

Who Will the Penguins Pick at 21st Overall?

Casey DeSmith's contract, Kris Letang and Evgeni Malkin updates, and more Pittsburgh Penguins talk on NHL Draft Day.

NHL Draft Day is here! Speculation surrounds the Pittsburgh Penguins as they continue to negotiate new contracts with Kris Letang and Evgeni Malkin. However, the team has other business to attend to this weekend. 

The Penguins currently hold the 21st pick in the 2022 NHL Draft, and their list of needs is not short. Expect general manager Ron Hextall to look hard at centers and defensemen this weekend as they are the shallowest positions for the Penguins in an already depleted prospect pool.

While the draft is the primary focus of this weekend, there is plenty of news surrounding Letang and Malkin. Hextall shared that Letang's negotiations could conclude 'before we leave Montreal' but was less confident about Malkin's status. 

With the offseason goaltending carrousel getting ready to spin, the Penguins locked up their backup goalie Casey DeSmith for the next two seasons. 

We dive into all those topics and more on today's episode of The Tip of the Ice-Burgh Podcast.

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Penguins for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns and so much more!

New Deal for Evgeni Malkin Still a Work in Progress

Penguins' Sidney Crosby Celebrates Cup Win with Avalanche

Penguins Land Danila Yurov in Latest Mock Draft

Targets for Penguins First Round Pick

Offer Sheeting Ethan Bear Unlocks Offseason for the Penguins

Tags
terms:
Kris LetangPenguinsEvgeni MalkinPittsburgh Penguins

Mateychuk
Podcasts

Who Will the Penguins Pick at 21st Overall?

By Nicholas Brlansky and Nick Horwat2 minutes ago
USATSI_12937586_168388612_lowres (1)
Pens Talk

Penguins Should Not be Afraid to Trade First Round Pick

By Nick Horwat46 minutes ago
USATSI_18236158_168388612_lowres (1)
Pens Talk

New Deal for Evgeni Malkin Still a Work in Progress with Penguins

By Nick Horwat3 hours ago
Steelers mock 1.0 (58)
Pens Talk

Should Penguins GM Ron Hextall Be on the Hot Seat?

By Jacob Punturi4 hours ago
USATSI_18091177_168388034_lowres
News

Penguins 2022-23 Schedule Announced

By Nicholas Brlansky18 hours ago
USATSI_18008189_168388034_lowres
News

Ron Hextall Updates Negotiations with Penguins Stars

By Nicholas Brlansky19 hours ago
USATSI_9894659_168388034_lowres (1)
News

Penguins' Sidney Crosby Celebrates Cup Win with Avalanche

By Nicholas Brlansky20 hours ago
large
News

Penguins Land Danila Yurov in Latest Mock Draft

By Nicholas Brlansky22 hours ago
maxresdefault
Pens Talk

Pittsburgh Penguins Dream Scenarios

By Nicholas Brlansky23 hours ago