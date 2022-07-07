Who Will the Penguins Pick at 21st Overall?

NHL Draft Day is here! Speculation surrounds the Pittsburgh Penguins as they continue to negotiate new contracts with Kris Letang and Evgeni Malkin. However, the team has other business to attend to this weekend.

The Penguins currently hold the 21st pick in the 2022 NHL Draft, and their list of needs is not short. Expect general manager Ron Hextall to look hard at centers and defensemen this weekend as they are the shallowest positions for the Penguins in an already depleted prospect pool.

While the draft is the primary focus of this weekend, there is plenty of news surrounding Letang and Malkin. Hextall shared that Letang's negotiations could conclude 'before we leave Montreal' but was less confident about Malkin's status.

With the offseason goaltending carrousel getting ready to spin, the Penguins locked up their backup goalie Casey DeSmith for the next two seasons.

We dive into all those topics and more on today's episode of The Tip of the Ice-Burgh Podcast.

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Penguins for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns and so much more!

New Deal for Evgeni Malkin Still a Work in Progress

Penguins' Sidney Crosby Celebrates Cup Win with Avalanche

Penguins Land Danila Yurov in Latest Mock Draft

Targets for Penguins First Round Pick

Offer Sheeting Ethan Bear Unlocks Offseason for the Penguins