Former Nashville Predator P.K. Subban Announces Retirement

This morning NHL defenseman and former Predator P.K. Subban announced his retirement on social media.

Subban played three of his thirteen years for the Nashville Predators after being acquired in perhaps the most shocking trade in franchise history that sent former captain Shea Weber to Montreal in exchange for Subban.

Subban played three years with the Predators and was a key piece in the team's 2017 run to the Stanley Cup Finals. He was also a part of the Presidents Trophy winning team in 2017-2018. Subban's time in Nashville came to a close when he was traded on June 22, 2019 to the New Jersey Devils for defensemen Steven Santini and Jeremy Davies and two draft picks.

Subban's first goal as a Predator against the Chicago Blackhawks brought the Bridgestone house down and was a foretaste of what was to come during his time in Nashville. Subban scored 35 goals, recorded 95 assists, and totaled 130 points in his 211 games as a Nashville Predator.

With plenty of personality on and off the ice, Subban won the hearts of Nashville with his humor and energy. Perhaps his most entertaining moments were during the Stanley Cup Finals when Subban generated an entire storyline about halitosis after a verbal spar with the Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby that included carrying a bottle of Listerine into Bridgestone Arena and forcing Crosby to address the topic with the media during the Finals.

Subban showed his continued commitment to philanthropy during his time in Nashville. It was here that Subban started the Blueline Buddies program that he later expanded to include his community in New Jersey as well. The program brings together members of law enforcement and youth from the community to get to know one another and enjoy a hockey game together. Subban's commitment to building bridges within the communities in which he lived and played are one of his most important contributions as a NHL player.

In 2022, Subban won the NHL's King Clancy Award which is presented to the player who "best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and has made a noteworthy humanitarian contribution in his community". Subban was also recognized for his on ice talent throughout his career. He was named to the NHL All Star team three times and won the Norris Trophy in 2013.

Subban shared his perspective on life as an NHL player in his social media retirement announcement.

"I never looked at myself or ever felt like I was 'just a hockey player.' I always looked at myself as a person who happened to play hockey. Having that perspective allowed me to enjoy every shift like it was my last, celebrate every goal with emotion, and play every game as if someone paid to watch me play who had never seen me play before."

Nashville Predators fans were fortunate to have Subban in gold for three years. There is no doubt P.K. will have exciting new opportunities to share as he begins this new chapter.